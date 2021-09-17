No. 3 Oklahoma to host old rival Nebraska

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) rushes the ball down to the Buffalo 2-yard line to help set up Nebraska's first touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) AP

Nebraska (2-1) at No. 3 Oklahoma (2-0), Saturday at noon EDT (Fox).

Line: Oklahoma by 22 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 46-38-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Pride always is on the line when these two old rivals meet. Oklahoma wants to extend its 10-game win streak. The Sooners likely can’t afford a loss and remain in the national title hunt. They want to keep building momentum after rolling past Western Carolina 76-0 last Saturday. A Nebraska win could take pressure off coach Scott Frost, who has struggled since taking over before the 2018 season.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez vs. Oklahoma's defensive line. Martinez has rushed for 256 yards in three games and is capable of creating passing opportunities with his legs. Oklahoma is talented up front, but the Sooners had some trouble with Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, who also has good mobility.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: WR Samori Toure. He has 308 yards receiving already this season -- second nationally -- and he had two 68-yard touchdown receptions last week against Buffalo. The transfer from Montana has gone over 100 yards in each of the past two games.

Oklahoma: QB Spencer Rattler. He bounced back from a subpar opener against Tulane to throw five touchdown passes in the first half against Western Carolina last Saturday. He likes big stages, and he has one this week.

FACTS & FIGURES

The programs meet 50 years after the “Game of the Century,” No. 1 Nebraska’s 35-31 win over No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971. ... The Huskers and Sooners met for 71 consecutive seasons from 1927 to 1997. ... Oklahoma beat Nebraska 23-20 in the 2010 Big 12 Championship game in their last meeting. ... Nebraska has held back-to-back opponents under 10 points for the first time since 2010.