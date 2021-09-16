Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-15

Norris def. Waverly

Sandhills/Thedford def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21

Arthur County Triangular=

Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-19

Boyd County Triangular=

Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Loomis Triangular=

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Fifth Place=

Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15

B Division=

Third Place=

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16

Nebraska City Triangular=

Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 27-25

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-6, 25-16

South Platte Triangular=

South Platte def. Paxton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service