Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-15
Norris def. Waverly
Sandhills/Thedford def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21
Arthur County Triangular=
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-19
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Loomis Triangular=
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Fifth Place=
Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
B Division=
Third Place=
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Nebraska City Triangular=
Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 27-25
Shelby/Rising City Triangular=
Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-6, 25-16
South Platte Triangular=
South Platte def. Paxton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
