Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bonita Springs 44, LaBelle 0
Doral Academy Charter 49, Mater Academy Charter 12
Dunbar 34, Charlotte 21
Florida Christian 35, Southwest Miami 13
Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 44, St. Johns Country Day 14
Miami Central 53, Miami Springs 0
Miami Southridge 49, Hialeah 6
Pinellas Park 14, Seminole 6
Rickards 31, Crestview 21
St. John Neumann 38, IMG Academy Blue 3
Tarpon Springs 53, Anclote 30
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments