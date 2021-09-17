Sports

Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Pierz, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20

Belle Plaine def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17

Carlton def. Wrenshall, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16

Central Minnesota Christian def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-7, 25-17

Eastview def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-15, 25-6, 29-27

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 25-8

Hinckley-Finlayson def. Ogilvie, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20

Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 26-24, 25-9, 25-18

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16

Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10

Litchfield def. New London-Spicer, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16

MACCRAY def. Lakeview, 25-20, 25-15, 25-7

Mabel-Canton def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16

Maple Lake def. Paynesville, 25-22, 25-16, 31-29

Mesabi East def. Ely, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

Mille Lacs Co-op def. East Central, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 28-26, 25-19, 25-15

Norwood-Young America def. Sibley East, 25-16, 25-21, 29-27

Rush City def. Braham, 25-22, 25-11, 25-15

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Jackson County Central, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Jordan, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16

Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-17, 25-13, 25-9

Springfield def. Wabasso, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13

Thief River Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-7, 25-14, 25-15

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12

Visitation def. Fridley, 26-24, 25-14, 13-25, 25-17

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 8:15 AM

