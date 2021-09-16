Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21
Heidelberg 21, Newton 14
West Jones 38, Wingfield 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments