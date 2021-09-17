Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Baker County 42, Paxon 7

Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8

Berkeley Prep 56, Brandon 0

Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0

Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0

Bolles School 49, Fernandina Beach 14

Chiles 20, Madison County 14

Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0

Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16

Dillard 50, Cooper City 0

Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0

Ed White 40, Suwannee 24

Eustis 41, Horizon 8

Forest Hill 46, John I. Leonard 0

Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0

Glades Central 45, Santaluces 6

Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0

IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3

Jupiter 34, Palm Beach Lakes 28

Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13

Lakeland Christian 24, Foundation Academy 21

Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28

Miami Killian 40, Miami Jackson 0

Naples 57, Golden Gate 0

Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14

New Smyrna Beach 21, South Lake 7

Ocala Trinity Catholic 14, Carrollwood Day 0

Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7

Raines 31, Andrew Jackson 14

Ridge Community 36, Winter Haven 26

Satellite 44, Titusville 6

South Fort Myers 21, Barron Collier 10

Southwest Florida Christian 21, Keswick Christian 6

St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0

St. Petersburg Northeast 50, St. Petersburg 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6

Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15

West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0

Westland Hialeah 12, Miami Sunset 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Lee County vs. Lely, ppd. to Sep 18th.

Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.

Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.

Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.

Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.

Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.

North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Northview vs. Escambia Academy, Ala., ccd.

Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

