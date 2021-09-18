Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andover 28, Salina Central 19

Ashland 42, Cheylin 32

Atchison 38, KC Wyandotte 16

Attica/Argonia 60, Oxford 8

Axtell 62, Rock Hills 14

Basehor-Linwood 26, DeSoto 21

Bishop Miege 23, St. Thomas Aquinas 20

Buhler 18, Winfield 7

Burlingame 57, Hartford 6

Caney Valley 36, Erie 0

Canton-Galva 50, Washington County 0

Central Plains 26, Otis-Bison 12

Centralia 36, Jackson Heights 12

Chaparral 30, Sterling 0

Chase County 52, Valley Falls 6

Cheney 34, Garden Plain 7

Cimarron 26, Scott City 20

Conway Springs 50, Elkhart 0

Cunningham 67, Fowler 18

Dodge City 35, Wichita South 16

Eudora 48, Bonner Springs 28

Eureka 44, Bluestem 0

Frankfort 28, Onaga 22

Galena 42, Riverton 24

Garden City 49, Wichita West 0

Greeley County 55, Golden Plains 32

Hays 58, Liberal 14

Hoisington 46, Halstead 20

Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 20

Humboldt 56, Neodesha 0

Independence 28, Fort Scott 0

Jayhawk Linn 30, Baxter Springs 18

KC Sumner 32, East (Kansas City), Mo. 0

Kapaun Mount Carmel 34, Wichita Northwest 17

Kingman 61, Marion 0

Kinsley 64, South Haven 14

Lansing 17, Shawnee Heights 14

Lawrence 35, SM West 7

Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 64, KC Sumner 0

Little River 66, Goessel 20

Maize South 28, Hutchinson 14

Manhattan 70, Highland Park 0

Marmaton Valley 66, Chetopa 14

Mill Valley 41, SM East 10

Minneola 12, South Gray 6

Moscow 67, Burrton 20

Nemaha Central 19, Sabetha 7

Northern Valley 84, Deerfield 18

Norton 40, Russell 0

Olathe North 21, Lawrence Free State 7

Olathe West 56, SM South 13

Olpe 70, Lyndon 12

Osage City 45, Mission Valley 8

Osborne 58, Lakeside 8

Oswego 49, Altoona-Midway 0

Pratt 36, Hesston 7

Quinter 54, Oberlin-Decatur 6

Riley County 22, Silver Lake 14

SM North 14, Olathe Northwest 7

Salina South 36, Wichita Campus 14

Sedan 58, Burden Central 8

Smoky Valley 14, Hillsboro 8

Solomon 64, Rural Vista 0

South Central 50, Kiowa County 0

Southeast Saline 72, Ellsworth 6

Spearville 48, Ingalls 0

Spring Hill 54, Ottawa 7

Thunder Ridge 56, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 6

Tonganoxie 17, Paola 13

Ulysses 28, Colby 22

Uniontown 30, Pleasanton 6

Valley Center 51, Coffeyville 0

Valley Heights 62, Horton 7

Wellsville 42, Iola 14

Wichita Collegiate 35, Rose Hill 7

Yates Center 52, St. Paul 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ccd.

Clifton-Clyde vs. Wakefield, ccd.

Herington vs. Rural Vista, ccd.

Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ccd.

Northeast-Arma vs. Southeast, ccd.

Sublette vs. Sedgwick, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

