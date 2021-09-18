Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andover 28, Salina Central 19
Ashland 42, Cheylin 32
Atchison 38, KC Wyandotte 16
Attica/Argonia 60, Oxford 8
Axtell 62, Rock Hills 14
Basehor-Linwood 26, DeSoto 21
Bishop Miege 23, St. Thomas Aquinas 20
Buhler 18, Winfield 7
Burlingame 57, Hartford 6
Caney Valley 36, Erie 0
Canton-Galva 50, Washington County 0
Central Plains 26, Otis-Bison 12
Centralia 36, Jackson Heights 12
Chaparral 30, Sterling 0
Chase County 52, Valley Falls 6
Cheney 34, Garden Plain 7
Cimarron 26, Scott City 20
Conway Springs 50, Elkhart 0
Cunningham 67, Fowler 18
Dodge City 35, Wichita South 16
Eudora 48, Bonner Springs 28
Eureka 44, Bluestem 0
Frankfort 28, Onaga 22
Galena 42, Riverton 24
Garden City 49, Wichita West 0
Greeley County 55, Golden Plains 32
Hays 58, Liberal 14
Hoisington 46, Halstead 20
Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 20
Humboldt 56, Neodesha 0
Independence 28, Fort Scott 0
Jayhawk Linn 30, Baxter Springs 18
KC Sumner 32, East (Kansas City), Mo. 0
Kapaun Mount Carmel 34, Wichita Northwest 17
Kingman 61, Marion 0
Kinsley 64, South Haven 14
Lansing 17, Shawnee Heights 14
Lawrence 35, SM West 7
Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 64, KC Sumner 0
Little River 66, Goessel 20
Maize South 28, Hutchinson 14
Manhattan 70, Highland Park 0
Marmaton Valley 66, Chetopa 14
Mill Valley 41, SM East 10
Minneola 12, South Gray 6
Moscow 67, Burrton 20
Nemaha Central 19, Sabetha 7
Northern Valley 84, Deerfield 18
Norton 40, Russell 0
Olathe North 21, Lawrence Free State 7
Olathe West 56, SM South 13
Olpe 70, Lyndon 12
Osage City 45, Mission Valley 8
Osborne 58, Lakeside 8
Oswego 49, Altoona-Midway 0
Pratt 36, Hesston 7
Quinter 54, Oberlin-Decatur 6
Riley County 22, Silver Lake 14
SM North 14, Olathe Northwest 7
Salina South 36, Wichita Campus 14
Sedan 58, Burden Central 8
Smoky Valley 14, Hillsboro 8
Solomon 64, Rural Vista 0
South Central 50, Kiowa County 0
Southeast Saline 72, Ellsworth 6
Spearville 48, Ingalls 0
Spring Hill 54, Ottawa 7
Thunder Ridge 56, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 6
Tonganoxie 17, Paola 13
Ulysses 28, Colby 22
Uniontown 30, Pleasanton 6
Valley Center 51, Coffeyville 0
Valley Heights 62, Horton 7
Wellsville 42, Iola 14
Wichita Collegiate 35, Rose Hill 7
Yates Center 52, St. Paul 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ccd.
Clifton-Clyde vs. Wakefield, ccd.
Herington vs. Rural Vista, ccd.
Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ccd.
Northeast-Arma vs. Southeast, ccd.
Sublette vs. Sedgwick, ccd.
___
