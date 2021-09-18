Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ash Grove 44, Pierce City 0

Burroughs 35, Lutheran South 0

Christian Brothers College 63, Vianney 6

East Atchison 54, DeKalb 6

Hannibal 62, Fulton 12

King City 64, Pattonsburg 6

Malden 54, Chaffee 6

Mid-Buchanan 48, Lathrop 7

North Shelby 58, Schuyler County 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Oakville 55, Hazelwood West 26

St. Louis University 63, Normandy 12

Wellington-Napoleon 41, Lone Jack/Kingville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 7:14 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 7:14 AM

Sports

Fowles leads Lynx past Fever, secure playoff bye

September 18, 2021 7:14 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 7:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service