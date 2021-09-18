Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ash Grove 44, Pierce City 0
Burroughs 35, Lutheran South 0
Christian Brothers College 63, Vianney 6
East Atchison 54, DeKalb 6
Hannibal 62, Fulton 12
King City 64, Pattonsburg 6
Malden 54, Chaffee 6
Mid-Buchanan 48, Lathrop 7
North Shelby 58, Schuyler County 0
Oakville 55, Hazelwood West 26
St. Louis University 63, Normandy 12
Wellington-Napoleon 41, Lone Jack/Kingville 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
