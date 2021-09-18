Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 29, Portsmouth- Oyster River 0
Dover 39, Concord 19
Gilford-Belmont 41, Kingswood 6
Keene 26, Alvirne 7
Laconia 27, Stevens 22
Lebanon 27, Milford 14
Londonderry 29, Bishop Guertin 13
Merrimack 28, Nashua South 26
Monadnock 46, ConVal 0
Nashua North 14, Windham 10
Pelham 52, Kearsarge 8
Pinkerton 49, Salem 21
Plymouth Regional 28, Bow 6
Souhegan 50, Hollis/Brookline 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 10, Kennett 0
Timberlane 47, Merrimack Valley 21
Winnacunnet 47, Spaulding 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Manchester Central vs. Exeter, ccd.
Manchester Memorial vs. Goffstown, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments