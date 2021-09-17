Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbeville 52, Woodland 7

Goose Creek 0, Ashley Ridge 0

Greenwood Christian 21, Ware Shoals 14

Hammond 48, Wilson Hall 7

Hilton Head Christian Academy 53, Orangeburg Prep 0

John Paul II 40, Memorial Day, Ga. 6

South Mecklenburg, N.C. 17, Catawba Ridge 3

Thomas Heyward Academy 32, Hilton Head Prep 7

Wren 53, Palmetto 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Andrew Jackson vs. Gray Collegiate Academy, ccd.

Barnwell vs. North Central, ccd.

Blythewood vs. Conway, ccd.

Fox Creek vs. Lower Richland, ccd.

Richland Northeast vs. W.J. Keenan, ccd.

Ridge View vs. May River, ccd.

Strom Thurmond vs. Batesburg-Leesville, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 8:37 PM

