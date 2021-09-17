Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup 39, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Adrian 28, Sleepy Eye 6

Aitkin 22, Two Harbors 14

Andover 42, Rogers 10

Anoka 24, Burnsville 7

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16

BOLD 28, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Lake of the Woods 14

Barnesville 28, Pelican Rapids 14

Barnum 24, Braham 0

Becker 21, Chisago Lakes 14

Benson 40, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12

Blaine 26, Champlin Park 25

Blooming Prairie 33, United South Central 6

Bloomington Jefferson 21, Apple Valley 20

Bloomington Kennedy 40, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Blue Earth Area 48, Jackson County Central 14

Brainerd 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Breck 52, Concordia Academy 9

Breckenridge 6, Frazee 0, OT

Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 15, Minneapolis South 13

Buffalo 29, Delano 0

Cambridge-Isanti 21, St. Cloud Tech 0

Cannon Falls 57, Pine Island 21

Centennial 41, Totino-Grace 7

Chanhassen 14, Spring Lake Park 7

Chaska 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14

Chatfield 30, Caledonia 0

Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, Cass Lake-Bena 8

Dassel-Cokato 35, Annandale 27

Dawson-Boyd 49, Yellow Medicine East 8

Deer River 22, North Woods 16

Detroit Lakes 28, Thief River Falls 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Perham 0

Duluth East 25, Hermantown 22

East Grand Forks 27, Park Rapids 0

East Ridge 34, Hopkins 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Holdingford 7

Elk River 68, Coon Rapids 33

Esko 54, Proctor 8

Fairmont 41, Jordan 18

Fergus Falls 13, Pequot Lakes 6

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Park Christian 7

Fridley 34, St. Anthony 12

G-F-W 48, Cleveland 6

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 28, Win-E-Mac 22

Grand Rapids 20, Cloquet 13

Hancock 38, Rothsay 8

Hastings 28, Simley 14

Hawley 41, Crookston 18

Hill City/Northland 32, Cromwell 7

Hills-Beaver Creek 45, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 12

Hinckley-Finlayson 42, East Central 18

Irondale 34, Tartan 3

Kittson County Central 33, Northern Freeze 0

Lake City 46, Rochester Lourdes 32

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34, LeSueur-Henderson 6

Lake Park-Audubon 51, Red Lake 0

Lakeview 61, MACCRAY 0

Lakeville South 42, Eden Prairie 7

Lanesboro 38, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

Litchfield 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Warroad 6

Mankato West 42, Owatonna 0

Maple Grove 35, Minnetonka 7

Marshall 45, New Ulm 8

Melrose 27, Minnewaska 22

Mesabi East 32, International Falls 6

Minneapolis North 35, North St. Paul 12

Minneapolis Southwest 36, Richfield 35

Minneota 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Monticello 30, St. Francis 28

Moose Lake/Willow River 36, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Mound Westonka 27, Park Center 21

Mountain Iron-Buhl 48, Ogilvie 26

Mountain Lake Area 43, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0

Murray County Central 33, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22

NCEUH 68, Laporte 0

Nevis 34, Blackduck 18

New London-Spicer 35, Holy Family Catholic 14

New Prague 56, Austin 30

New Richland-H-E-G 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

New Ulm Cathedral 48, St. James Area 30

New York Mills 20, Wadena-Deer Creek 12

North Branch 50, Mora 0

Northfield 31, Rochester John Marshall 7

Norwood-Young America 14, Belle Plaine 7

Ortonville 54, Bertha-Hewitt 38

Osakis 45, Staples-Motley 0

Osseo 46, Forest Lake 20

Ottertail Central 37, Underwood 14

Parkers Prairie 32, Roseau 6

Pierz 34, Montevideo 6

Pine City 32, Hibbing 21

Pipestone 34, Sibley East 9

Polk County West 42, Fosston 6

Princeton 63, Little Falls 35

Prior Lake 42, Edina 21

Providence Academy 38, Academy Force 16

Red Lake County 46, Bagley 22

Red Rock Central 18, Renville County West 16

Red Wing 32, Albert Lea 7

Redwood Valley 8, Maple River 7

Robbinsdale Cooper 49, Robbinsdale Armstrong 14

Rochester Mayo 42, Rochester Century 0

Rock Ridge 36, Duluth Denfeld 6

Rockford 46, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 22

Rocori 22, St. Cloud Apollo 20

Rosemount 17, Lakeville North 0

Royalton 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 13

Rush City 36, Crosby-Ironton 8

Rushford-Peterson 42, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

Sauk Centre 43, Paynesville 26

Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Alexandria 13

Shakopee 63, Farmington 20

Silver Bay 34, McGregor 24

Spectrum 14, Columbia Heights 12

Spring Grove 28, Mabel-Canton 26

Springfield 40, Wabasso 28

St. Agnes 39, St. Croix Lutheran 0

St. Charles 34, Goodhue 33

St. Louis Park 31, Two Rivers 7

St. Peter 46, Worthington 6

St. Thomas Academy 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Stewartville 35, Faribault 26

Stillwater 42, Roseville 7

Triton 48, Dover-Eyota 19

Upsala/Swanville 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28

Verndale 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Waconia 21, Orono 7

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Stephen-Argyle 13

Waseca 22, Tri-City United 8

Watertown-Mayer 32, Albany 8

Wayzata 34, St. Michael-Albertville 14

West Central/Ashby 34, Pillager 0

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 18

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 21

White Bear Lake 26, Mounds View 20

Willmar 65, Big Lake 0

Winona Cotter 33, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

Zimmerman 21, St. Cloud Cathedral 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Moorhead vs. Bemidji, ccd.

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 10:50 PM
