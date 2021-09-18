Saturday’s Scores

Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Georgetown Prep, Md. 34, Woodberry Forest 21

John Handley 56, Skyline 13

Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

