Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cape Fear 41, Lumberton 0
Hickory Home 42, Carolina Pride 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. had 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 26 carries to help UC Davis beat Dixie State 60-27.
Comments