Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

MICDS 42, Priory 7

Rockwood Summit 37, Hazelwood East 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Rain, wet conditions wash out play in Portland Classic

September 19, 2021 2:21 AM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 19, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 19, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Shampklin rushes for 183 yards, Harvard eases by Georgetown

September 19, 2021 2:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service