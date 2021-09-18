Columbia scores 37 unanswered points in win over Marist

Ernest Robertson had a 69-yard receiving touchdown and a 17-yard rushing score, and Columbia scored 37 unanswered points in a 37-14 victory over Marist on Saturday.

Joe Green completed 12 of 19 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown for Columbia (1-0), which played its first game in 664 days as the Ivy League canceled the 2020 season. Dante Miller rushed for 117 yards and Ryan Young added 95.

Gabriel Hollingsworth scored his first career touchdown to cut the Marist lead to 14-7. Broderick Taylor and Robertson both had touchdowns in the second quarter for a 22-14 halftime lead.

Robertson's scoring run made it 30-14 after the opening possession of the second half, and Alex Felkins capped it with two short field goals.

Austin Day passed for 101 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Marist (0-1), which had its scheduled season opener at Georgetown canceled to due COVID-19 issues.

Dwayne Menders returned a punt 82 yards to give the Red Foxes a 7-0 lead