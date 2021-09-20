Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adna 38, Morton/White Pass 6
Bellevue Christian 32, King's Way Christian School 0
Bothell 21, Kentwood 7
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 43, North Creek 42
Crescent 66, Wishkah Valley 0
Eastmont 55, Lewis and Clark 6
Eatonville 41, Cascade Christian 6
Emerald Ridge 28, Olympia 26
Garfield 58, Davis 0
Goldendale 76, Mabton 56
Kelso 35, Nooksack Valley 7
Lincoln, Ore. 34, Fort Vancouver 0
Mead 24, University 7
Meridian 34, Grandview 15
Oroville 13, Priest River, Idaho 8
Rogers (Puyallup) 57, South Kitsap 14
Royal 62, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 0
Shadle Park 42, Rogers (Spokane) 20
Skyview 38, Sunnyside 35
Steilacoom 41, Franklin Pierce 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Concrete vs. Tacoma Baptist, ccd.
La Salle vs. Hoquiam, ccd.
