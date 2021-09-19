South Africa beats Kenya for Vancouver rugby sevens title

Spain's Pol Pla, back, is hit by South Africa's Angelo Davids during an HSBC Canada Sevens rugby game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Winger ngelo Davids two tries in the opening five minutes to lead South Africa to a 28-5 win over Kenya and the Vancouver Sevens men's title.

The pair of tries in the final were among 10 that Davids, who has also played Super Rugby with South Africa's Stormers, scored in six matches in the two-day sevens tournament.

Calum Randle scored a pair of first-half tries as Britain beat Ireland 24-14 for third place.

The tournament was missing many of its top-ranked teams. Despite the series recommencing after an 18-month layoff, Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalists Fiji, silver medalists New Zealand, Australia and Samoa did not play due to COVID-19 quarantine and travel restrictions.

In the match for fifth place, Matai Leuta scored tries in the eighth and 12th minutes as the U.S. beat Canada 26-7.

In quarterfinals completed earlier Sunday, Ireland beat Hong Kong 12-7, Kenya defeated the United States 19-14, Britain beat Canada 31-5 and South Africa overwhelmed Spain 54-5.

In the women’s Fast Four, Britain beat the U.S. 34-12 in the gold medal match and Canada defeated Mexico 48-0 for third place in the four-team event. Jasmine Joyce scored twice in the opening two minutes and added a third try in the eighth to lead Britain.

The sevens series moves to Edmonton, Alberta next weekend.

