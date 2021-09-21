Rogers expected to start as Miami hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (61-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (64-86, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josh Rogers (1-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-7, 2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Nationals +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will square off on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 40-36 in home games in 2020. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .296, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .321.

The Nationals are 26-46 on the road. Washington's lineup has 170 home runs this season, Josh Bell leads the club with 27 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 8-7. Dylan Floro secured his sixth victory and Jazz Chisholm went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Miami. Sam Clay registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is second on the Marlins with 17 home runs and is slugging .435.

Bell leads the Nationals with 50 extra base hits and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .280 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).