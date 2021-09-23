Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Estacada 44, La Grande 14
Silverton 42, Dallas 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Molalla vs. Seaside, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
