Lambert expected to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (99-54, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (71-81, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Rockies: Peter Lambert (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +165, Giants -195; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Rockies are 46-29 in home games in 2020. Colorado's lineup has 175 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads them with 27 homers.

The Giants have gone 50-28 away from home. San Francisco has slugged .443 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .517 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-4. Tyler Rogers earned his sixth victory and Crawford went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Carlos Estevez took his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 27 home runs and is batting .279.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .494.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Darin Ruf: (oblique).