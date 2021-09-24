Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (69-83, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (74-78, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (6-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -113, Royals -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Kansas City will square off on Friday.

The Tigers are 41-36 on their home turf. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .275.

The Royals have gone 33-44 away from home. Kansas City is slugging .395 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .546.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-1. Daniel Lynch notched his first victory and Jorge Soler went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Kansas City. Tarik Skubal registered his ninth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario leads the Tigers with 60 extra base hits and is batting .275.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 173 hits and is batting .278.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .210 batting average, 3.19 ERA

Royals: 5-5, .302 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Derek Hill: (knee), Miguel Cabrera: (back), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).