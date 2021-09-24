Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

All Saints 56, Foundation Christian 0

Baldwin 33, P.K. Yonge 27, 2OT

Belleview 69, Lake Weir 6

Bolles School 31, University Christian 0

Boone 42, East River 7

Boynton Beach 28, Palm Beach Lakes 20

Cardinal Newman 17, John Carroll Catholic 7

Clearwater 18, Largo 12

Clearwater Academy 40, Raines 19

DeLand 20, Seabreeze 14

Dixie County 56, Hamilton County 27

Doral Academy Charter 37, Miami Southridge 6

Dunnellon 20, Ocala Forest 0

Edgewater 16, Apopka 7

Gainesville 49, Santa Fe 14

Gulliver Prep 43, Dade Christian 0

Harmony 49, Gateway 6

Hilliard 42, Crescent City 21

Holy Trinity Episcopal 39, Windermere Prep 0

Ida S. Baker 14, North Port 0

Jupiter 21, Suncoast 0

Keystone Heights 44, Interlachen 0

Lake Highland 49, Trinity Prep 0

Lake Mary 38, Dr. Phillips 3

Lake Nona 19, Wekiva 13

Lakeland 63, Winter Haven 20

Madison County 21, Florida 13

Mandarin 21, Baker County 20

Merritt Island Christian 36, Hope Christian 0

Miami Northwestern 56, Miami Jackson 0

Mount Dora Christian 45, Christ's Church 2

Munroe Day 56, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0

Naples 48, Palmetto Ridge 0

Nease 20, Yulee 14

North Florida Christian 50, Valwood, Ga. 44

Oakleaf 33, Clay 27

Ocala Trinity Catholic 28, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 21

Orange Park 44, Matanzas 14

Orangewood Christian 35, West Oaks 21

Park Vista Community 69, Royal Palm Beach 0

Pine Ridge 47, Taylor 6

Ponte Vedra 17, Menendez 0

Port St. Lucie 48, Space Coast 0

Providence 21, Father Lopez Catholic 7

Riverside 42, Andrew Jackson 6

Riverside Christian 42, St. Johns Country Day 0

Rockledge 7, Deerfield Beach 0

Rocky Bayou Christian 35, Franklin County 7

Seminole Ridge 52, Inlet Grove 18

South Lake 33, Mount Dora 19

South Miami 72, North Miami 20

Spruce Creek 40, Flagler Palm Coast 7

St. Edward's 34, Cedar Creek Christian 12

St. Lucie Centennial 40, Jensen Beach 14

St. Petersburg Northeast 36, Tarpon Springs 0

Tavares 41, East Ridge 6

Tenoroc 16, Poinciana 8

The Villages 35, Leesburg 6

Timber Creek 31, Oviedo 14

University (Orange City) 33, Lake Brantley 20

Vero Beach 48, Fort Pierce Westwood 16

Wellington 49, John I. Leonard 0

Winter Park 28, Evans 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coral Gables vs. Miami Krop, ppd. to Sep 27th.

Cypress Lake vs. Charlotte, ccd.

Gateway vs. Lemon Bay, ccd.

Lehigh vs. Fort Myers, ccd.

Ocoee vs. West Orange, ppd. to Oct 11th.

Palmer Trinity vs. True North, ccd.

Riverdale vs. Mariner, ppd. to Sep 24th.

West Nassau County vs. Bishop Kenny, ccd.

Westminster Academy vs. Surge Academy, ppd. to Sep 27th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

