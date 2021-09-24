Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
All Saints 56, Foundation Christian 0
Baldwin 33, P.K. Yonge 27, 2OT
Belleview 69, Lake Weir 6
Bolles School 31, University Christian 0
Boone 42, East River 7
Boynton Beach 28, Palm Beach Lakes 20
Cardinal Newman 17, John Carroll Catholic 7
Clearwater 18, Largo 12
Clearwater Academy 40, Raines 19
DeLand 20, Seabreeze 14
Dixie County 56, Hamilton County 27
Doral Academy Charter 37, Miami Southridge 6
Dunnellon 20, Ocala Forest 0
Edgewater 16, Apopka 7
Gainesville 49, Santa Fe 14
Gulliver Prep 43, Dade Christian 0
Harmony 49, Gateway 6
Hilliard 42, Crescent City 21
Holy Trinity Episcopal 39, Windermere Prep 0
Ida S. Baker 14, North Port 0
Jupiter 21, Suncoast 0
Keystone Heights 44, Interlachen 0
Lake Highland 49, Trinity Prep 0
Lake Mary 38, Dr. Phillips 3
Lake Nona 19, Wekiva 13
Lakeland 63, Winter Haven 20
Madison County 21, Florida 13
Mandarin 21, Baker County 20
Merritt Island Christian 36, Hope Christian 0
Miami Northwestern 56, Miami Jackson 0
Mount Dora Christian 45, Christ's Church 2
Munroe Day 56, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0
Naples 48, Palmetto Ridge 0
Nease 20, Yulee 14
North Florida Christian 50, Valwood, Ga. 44
Oakleaf 33, Clay 27
Ocala Trinity Catholic 28, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 21
Orange Park 44, Matanzas 14
Orangewood Christian 35, West Oaks 21
Park Vista Community 69, Royal Palm Beach 0
Pine Ridge 47, Taylor 6
Ponte Vedra 17, Menendez 0
Port St. Lucie 48, Space Coast 0
Providence 21, Father Lopez Catholic 7
Riverside 42, Andrew Jackson 6
Riverside Christian 42, St. Johns Country Day 0
Rockledge 7, Deerfield Beach 0
Rocky Bayou Christian 35, Franklin County 7
Seminole Ridge 52, Inlet Grove 18
South Lake 33, Mount Dora 19
South Miami 72, North Miami 20
Spruce Creek 40, Flagler Palm Coast 7
St. Edward's 34, Cedar Creek Christian 12
St. Lucie Centennial 40, Jensen Beach 14
St. Petersburg Northeast 36, Tarpon Springs 0
Tavares 41, East Ridge 6
Tenoroc 16, Poinciana 8
The Villages 35, Leesburg 6
Timber Creek 31, Oviedo 14
University (Orange City) 33, Lake Brantley 20
Vero Beach 48, Fort Pierce Westwood 16
Wellington 49, John I. Leonard 0
Winter Park 28, Evans 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coral Gables vs. Miami Krop, ppd. to Sep 27th.
Cypress Lake vs. Charlotte, ccd.
Gateway vs. Lemon Bay, ccd.
Lehigh vs. Fort Myers, ccd.
Ocoee vs. West Orange, ppd. to Oct 11th.
Palmer Trinity vs. True North, ccd.
Riverdale vs. Mariner, ppd. to Sep 24th.
West Nassau County vs. Bishop Kenny, ccd.
Westminster Academy vs. Surge Academy, ppd. to Sep 27th.
