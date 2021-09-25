Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Eisenhower 65, Aldine 0
¶ Cypress Creek 92, Houston Northbrook 0
¶ Fort Bend Kempner 35, Houston Milby 3
¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Clements 20
¶ Houston King 55, Humble Kingwood 6
¶ Justin Northwest 52, FW Arlington Heights 7
¶ Klein Oak 51, Klein Forest 20
¶ SA East Central 49, SA South San Antonio 0
¶ SA Reagan 45, LEE 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ A&M Consolidated 49, Rosenberg Lamar 3
¶ Brownsville Memorial 55, La Joya Palmview 41
¶ Fort Bend Willowridge 21, Sharpstown 20
¶ FW Chisholm Trail 35, FW Paschal 14
¶ Richmond Foster 77, Wisdom 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ Seminole 51, Muleshoe 35
¶ Waco La Vega 48, CC Miller 13
CLASS 3A=
¶ Johnson City 34, Freer 19
CLASS 1A=
¶ Blackwell 48, Brookesmith 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Arlington Grace Prep 62, Tyler Gorman 0
OTHER=
¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12
¶ Jersey Village 24, Houston Memorial 7
¶ Lighthouse Christian , Mo. 26, Tomball Homeschool 20
¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Lubbock Christ The King 0
¶ Permian Basin CO-OP 38, Dell City 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
