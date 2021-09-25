Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Kennedy 34, Tahoma 17

North Mason 27, Kingston 13

Shadle Park 35, East Valley (Spokane) 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
