Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alabama School for the Deaf 30, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

College Sports

Paul Sullivan: Notre Dame pulls away late for 41-13 rout of Wisconsin at Soldier Field, making Brian Kelly winningest coach in program history

September 25, 2021 7:51 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 7:51 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 7:50 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service