Sports

Fernandez, Coronel help Red Bulls beat NYCFC 1-0

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Omir Fernandez scored a goal, Carlos Miguel Coronel had four saves and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kyle Duncan slipped an entry pass between the legs of a defender to the center of the area where Fernandez put away a first-timer to give the Red Bulls (8-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Coronel has nine shutouts this season.

New York City (11-9-6) has just one win in its last six games.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten, with two shutout wins, in their last three games.

Sean Johnson had seven saves for NYCFC.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 26, 2021 4:54 AM

Business

Blues Sign GM Doug Armstrong to 5-year Extension

September 26, 2021 4:54 AM

Sports

Blackburn expected to start as Oakland hosts Houston

September 26, 2021 4:54 AM

Sports

McKenzie expected to start for the Indians against the White Sox

September 26, 2021 4:54 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service