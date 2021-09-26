Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Regina

The Associated Press

Warriors 5, Pats 2

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Alarie 1 (Gallant) 7:55 (pp).

2. Moose Jaw, Calvert 1 (Hayes, Mateychuk) 15:55.

Penalties — McEachern Reg (hooking) 6:14; Baco Mj (high sticking) 17:22.

Second Period

3. Regina, Smith 1 (Brook, Stanick) 6:10.

4. Moose Jaw, Gallant 1 (Alarie, Mateychuk) 8:31.

5. Moose Jaw, Gallant 2 (Calvert) 8:47.

Penalties — Schofer Mj (interference) 17:20.

Third Period

6. Regina, Stanick 1 (Smith) 11:57.

7. Moose Jaw, Alarie 2 (Calvert, Baco) 15:00.

Penalties — Stringer Reg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:46.

Shots on goal by

Goal — Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (W, ). Regina: Welke (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 1-2; Regina: 0-2.

Referees — Troy Murray, Levi Schutz. Linesmen — Brent Vandermeulen, Avery Davison.

Attendance — 1,733 at Regina.

