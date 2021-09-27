Sports

New York City FC visits the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York City FC (11-9-6) vs. Chicago Fire (6-15-6)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +288, New York City FC -115, Draw +279; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host New York City FC in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home in the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals last season and had 24 assists.

New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-5-3 on the road. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Francisco Calvo (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

New York City FC: None listed.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Colorado faces Austin FC after 3 straight home draws

September 27, 2021 2:17 AM

Sports

Real Salt Lake hosts Los Angeles, aims for 6th straight home victory

September 27, 2021 2:17 AM

Sports

Nashville SC and Orlando City SC take the field

September 27, 2021 2:17 AM

Sports

FC Cincinnati enters a matchup with Toronto FC as losers of 3 in a row

September 27, 2021 2:17 AM

Sports

Portland visits Los Angeles FC, aims for 4th straight road win

September 27, 2021 2:17 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service