New York City FC visits the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

New York City FC (11-9-6) vs. Chicago Fire (6-15-6)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +288, New York City FC -115, Draw +279; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host New York City FC in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home in the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals last season and had 24 assists.

New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-5-3 on the road. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Francisco Calvo (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

New York City FC: None listed.