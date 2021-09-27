Sports
Philadelphia Union visit the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play
Philadelphia Union (10-7-8) vs. New York Red Bulls (8-11-6)
Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +121, Philadelphia +225, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls play the Philadelphia Union in conference action.
The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.
The Union compiled a 14-4-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Lucas Monzon (injured), Fabio (injured), Aaron Long (injured).
Philadelphia: Alejandro Bedoya (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured).
