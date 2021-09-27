Nashville SC and Orlando City SC take the field

Orlando City SC (10-8-8) vs. Nashville SC (11-3-12)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -130, Orlando City SC +365, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC and Orlando City SC hit the field.

Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home matches. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.

Orlando City SC compiled an 11-4-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 3-3-5 in road games. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 2.1 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: None listed.

Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Mason Stajduhar (injured), Joey Dezart (injured).