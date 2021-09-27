Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Eastern Montgomery 34, Bland County 8

Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Rustburg 14

William Campbell 28, Altavista 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Basketball

Dieter Kurtenbach: Unvaccinated Andrew Wiggins wants to be seen as a victim -- he’s not

September 27, 2021 8:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service