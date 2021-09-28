World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi joins Qatari club Al Rayyan

World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi signed for Al Rayyan on Tuesday, following James Rodriguez to the Qatari club coached by another French world champion, Laurent Blanc.

Al-Rayyan announced the signing without detailing the length of the 32-year-old French midfielder’s contract.

Nzonzi was out of favor at Roma which loaned him over the past two years to Galatasaray and Rennes.

He joined the Italian club from Sevilla after helping France win the 2018 World Cup. Nzonzi played in the final as a second-half substitute in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia.

Al-Rayyan is mid-table in the Qatar Stars League without a win in its first four games this season for Blanc, who was key to France’s 1998 world title.

Colombia playmaker James joined the club last week from Everton.