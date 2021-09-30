Otto scheduled to start for Texas against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (75-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-100, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (8-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-3, 8.02 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +123, Angels -142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will square off on Thursday.

The Rangers are 34-43 in home games in 2020. Texas's lineup has 160 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads them with 30 homers.

The Angels are 35-41 in road games. Los Angeles is slugging .405 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .584.

The Angels won the last meeting 7-2. Jose Quijada recorded his first victory and Ohtani went 2-for-5 for Los Angeles. Taylor Hearn registered his sixth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is slugging .454.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Angels: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Jaime Barria: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).