Jones, Harris Jr. could return to Chargers’ lineup this week

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley is optimistic that defensive lineman Justin Jones and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. can return to the lineup for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both players have missed the past two games after being injured in the Sept. 12 opener against Washington. Jones has been sidelined because of a calf injury and Harris Jr. has had a shoulder issue. But were listed as limited during Thursday's practice after not practicing the past two weeks.

“Chris is trending positive. We’re still unpacking the true range of motion and strength. I think he’s trending positive, though," Staley said. "Justin’s certainly in a different place than he was last week, and so is Chris. We’re going to see how it goes, but I think you would expect to see them both in practice today.”

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who went on injured reserve, is eligible to come off after Monday night's game, but indications are that is unlikely to happen. Staley said that Bulaga is “trending well” and stated that “I think that the procedure went well", but did not elaborate on what type of procedure the 13-year lineman had undergone.

Linebacker Joey Bosa (foot/ankle) was a full participant while safety Derwin James Jr. (shoulder), wide receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) and safety Alohi Gilman (hip) were limited.