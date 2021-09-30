Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-4
Baltic def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-12
Belle Fourche def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21
Bison def. Dupree, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Brandon Valley def. Aberdeen Central, 25-15, 25-14, 25-9
Burke def. Boyd County, Neb., 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Chester def. Beresford, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21
Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 24-26, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 25-11
Corsica/Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21
Custer def. Lead-Deadwood, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10
DeSmet def. Estelline/Hendricks, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Dell Rapids def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-27, 25-7, 25-19, 15-12
Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-10, 25-9, 22-25, 19-25, 15-10
Faulkton def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-19, 9-25, 25-22, 25-21
Florence/Henry def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-18, 25-8, 25-7
Freeman def. Ethan, 25-21, 25-22, 27-25
Garretson def. Parker, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14
Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 27-25, 14-25, 25-11, 26-24
Howard def. Mitchell Christian, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7
Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13
Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-21, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 15-8
Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-17, 25-9
Menno def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Winner, 25-14, 18-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-10
Philip def. Sully Buttes, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Redfield def. Milbank, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Pierre, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20
Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-15, 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11
St. Thomas More def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-9, 25-23
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. North Central Co-Op, 25-18, 25-7, 25-13
Tea Area def. Canton, 20-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 16-14
Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8
Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14
Yankton def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8
Dakota Valley Triangular=
Dakota Valley def. Pierce, Neb., 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16
Dakota Valley def. Ponca, Neb., 25-15, 25-14, 25-12
