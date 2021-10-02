Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen Park 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 6
Allendale 43, Holland Christian 6
Alma 28, Essexville Garber 27, OT
Alpena 10, Gaylord 7
Ann Arbor Huron 28, Dexter 21
Armada 43, Imlay City 0
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 36, Vandercook Lake Jackson 24
Bad Axe 37, Reese 7
Bark River-Harris 36, Manistique 15
Battle Creek Harper Creek 33, Jackson Lumen Christi 14
Bay City Western 54, Midland 8
Beal City def. Leroy Pine River, forfeit
Bedford 22, Monroe 16
Belleville 78, Wayne Memorial 0
Benton Harbor 35, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 26
Berkley 34, Auburn Hills Avondale 19
Berrien Springs 48, Buchanan 12
Birmingham Brother Rice 43, St. Mary's Prep 25
Bloomfield Hills 31, Troy Athens 14
Boyne City 48, Kalkaska 16
Breckenridge 54, St. Charles 0
Bridgman 68, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 0
Brimley def. Cedarville, forfeit
Britton-Deerfield 68, Webberville 0
Brownstown Woodhaven 44, Trenton 12
Byron Center 14, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 0
Caledonia 45, Holland West Ottawa 22
Calumet 21, Iron Mountain 6
Canton 35, Brighton 32
Carson City-Crystal 41, Detroit Cody 0
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 48, Ashley 28
Cass City 20, Harbor Beach 13
Charlevoix 14, East Jordan 6
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 3
Clinton 63, Blissfield 6
Colon 56, Camden-Frontier 0
Comstock Park 35, Belding 34, OT
Corunna 55, Clio 6
Croswell-Lexington 41, Almont 7
Davison 62, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0
DeWitt 65, Okemos 0
Dearborn 13, Livonia Stevenson 7
Decatur 34, Comstock 16
Detroit Cass Tech 48, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit Country Day 41, Warren Michigan Collegiate 14
Detroit Denby 24, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8
Detroit Renaissance 48, Detroit East English 0
Detroit U-D Jesuit 35, Dearborn Divine Child 7
Dundee 43, Brooklyn Columbia Central 0
Durand 42, Chesaning 0
East Lansing 49, Lansing Waverly 14
Edwardsburg 56, Paw Paw 14
Farmington 33, Royal Oak 6
Flint Beecher 52, New Standard 6
Frankfort 28, Maple City Glen Lake 22
Freeland 48, Bay City John Glenn 14
Fruitport 37, Hamilton 21
Gibraltar Carlson 39, Southgate Anderson 0
Gladwin 73, Shepherd 0
Gobles def. Bangor, forfeit
Grand Blanc 35, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 6
Grand Ledge 15, Mattawan 10
Grand Rapids Northview 42, Greenville 0
Grand Rapids South Christian 49, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 12
Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Coopersville 24
Grandville 50, Grand Haven 7
Grant 12, Newaygo 7
Grayling 36, Sault Ste Marie 32
Hanover-Horton 51, East Jackson 6
Hartland 29, Howell 7
Holt 38, Lansing Everett 2
Hopkins 64, Grandville Calvin Christian 26
Houghton def. West Iron County, forfeit
Howard City Tri-County 20, Fremont 12
Hudson 36, Onsted 0
Hudsonville 42, East Kentwood 6
Hudsonville Unity Christian 54, Spring Lake 21
Ionia 43, Eaton Rapids 14
Ishpeming 1, Gwinn 0
Ithaca 58, St. Louis 13
Jonesville 34, Reading 8
Kalamazoo United 71, Parchment 20
Kingsley 34, Cheboygan 0
Lake City 28, Houghton Lake 20
Lake Fenton 45, Owosso 7
Lake Odessa Lakewood 41, Stockbridge 14
Lake Orion 24, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 7
Lansing Catholic 31, Portland 29
Lapeer 54, Flint Powers 0
Lenawee Christian 28, Climax-Scotts 12
Livonia Churchill 42, Livonia Franklin 14
Lowell 24, East Grand Rapids 7
Marine City 55, Hazel Park 12
Marquette 40, Clare 39
Martin def. Eau Claire, forfeit
Mason 35, St. Johns 7
Mayville 72, Merritt Academy 40
Merrill 28, Fulton-Middleton 26
Mesick def. Brethren, forfeit
Midland Dow 34, Saginaw Heritage 21
Millington 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 6
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35, Flat Rock 0
Montague 70, Shelby 0
Montrose def. Mount Morris, forfeit
Morrice 65, Burton Atherton 0
Mount Pleasant 37, Bay City Central 6
Munising 28, Rudyard 16
Muskegon 58, Holland 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 52, Muskegon Heights 20
Negaunee 42, L'Anse 0
Newberry 58, Eben Junction Superior Central 0
North Branch 49, Algonac 22
Novi 35, Plymouth 7
Oak Park 20, Birmingham Seaholm 6
Oakridge High School 32, North Muskegon 27
Parma Western 13, Coldwater 7
Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Olivet 14
Pinckney 31, Adrian 0
Plainwell 14, Niles 2
Pontiac ND 44, Erie-Mason 8
Portage Central 36, St. Joseph 30, OT
Redford Union def. Redford Thurston, forfeit
Reed City 50, Stanton Central Montcalm 15
Riverview 42, Milan 29
Rochester 32, Birmingham Groves 22
Rochester Adams 28, North Farmington 21, OT
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Rockford 52, Jenison 17
Rogers City 30, Lincoln-Alcona 24
Royal Oak Shrine 28, Waterford Our Lady 0
Saginaw Nouvel def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit
Sandusky 20, Harbor Beach 13
Saranac 33, Bath 7
Saugatuck 47, Coleman 6
South Haven 24, Niles Brandywine 22
South Lyon 38, Waterford Kettering 0
South Lyon East 42, Walled Lake Central 7
Sparta 29, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14
St. Clair Shores South Lake def. New Haven, forfeit
St. Clair def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit
St. Ignace LaSalle 30, Johannesburg-Lewiston 14
Standish-Sterling 21, Carrollton 14
Sterling Heights Stevenson 36, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 32
Stevensville Lakeshore 21, Battle Creek Central 13
Sturgis 48, Dowagiac Union 0
Suttons Bay 56, Central Lake 6
Traverse City Central 24, Cadillac 0
Troy def. Pontiac, forfeit
Ubly 34, Sandusky 6
Vermontville Maple Valley 36, New Buffalo 14
Warren De La Salle 17, Detroit Catholic Central 7
Warren Mott 28, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 3
West Bloomfield 34, Clarkston 27
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19, Benzie Central 13
Westwood 34, Hancock 6
White Cloud 28, Lakeview 14
White Lake Lakeland 27, Walled Lake Northern 14
Whiteford 54, Pittsford 0
Williamston 21, Haslett 14
Zeeland East 38, Grand Rapids Union 6
Zeeland West 74, Wyoming 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
