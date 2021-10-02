Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 46, Malad 14
American Falls 41, Wendell 14
Bishop Kelly 51, Middleton 42
Blackfoot 24, Hillcrest 0
Bonneville 13, Shelley 7
Butte County 40, Dietrich 8
Capital 50, Boise 28
Carey 72, Hansen 22
Castleford 38, Camas County 0
Clark Fork 48, Wallace 32
Coeur d'Alene 48, Ferris, Wash. 0
Columbia 22, Ridgevue 21
Declo def. Valley, forfeit
Eagle 32, Timberline 10
Emmett 53, Caldwell 8
Firth 75, Ririe 0
Genesee 50, Troy 6
Grace 53, Rockland 36
Highland 24, Thunder Ridge 14
Homedale 54, Parma 0
Horseshoe Bend 66, Salmon River 8
Kendrick 66, Lakeside 0
Kimberly 48, Filer 6
Lakeland 50, Timberlake 0
Lapwai 44, Clearwater Valley 22
Lewiston 48, Moscow 13
Marsh Valley 21, South Fremont 20
Meridian 15, Skyview 7
Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 12
Mountain Home 14, Jerome 13
Mountain View 57, Centennial 14
Murtaugh 74, Lighthouse Christian 52
N. Fremont 64, Salmon 0
N. Gem 54, Challis 0
Nampa 39, Vallivue 38
Nampa Christian 43, New Plymouth 16
Pocatello 48, Burley 13
Post Falls 51, Pasco, Wash. 7
Potlatch 60, Logos 0
Prairie 66, Kamiah 20
Raft River 48, Glenns Ferry 6
Rigby 42, Idaho Falls 19
Rocky Mountain 51, Owyhee 14
Sandpoint 28, Lake City 13
Skyline 38, Madison 14
Snake River 46, Teton 21
Sugar-Salem 24, Preston 14
Twin Falls 41, Wood River 0
Weiser 67, Payette 0
Wilder 54, Greenleaf 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kootenai vs. Mullan/St. Regis, ccd.
Marsing vs. Melba, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
