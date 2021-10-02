Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adair 50, Nowata 6
Anadarko 36, Bridge Creek 15
Antlers 22, Atoka 13
Ardmore 61, Altus 0
Beaver 46, Corn Bible Academy 6
Beggs 38, Okmulgee 14
Berryhill 28, Verdigris 10
Bethany 27, Elk City 6
Bishop Kelley 55, Durant 7
Bixby 81, Putnam West 6
Bluejacket 60, South Coffeyville 14
Bristow 3, Wagoner 0
Buffalo 22, Geary 6
Cascia Hall 49, Spiro 14
Choctaw 36, Ponca City 0
Clinton 54, Chickasha 14
Collinsville 43, Sapulpa 13
Commerce 52, Afton 7
Coyle 60, Bowlegs 14
Davenport 52, Yale 6
Eisenhower 67, Western Heights 0
Elmore City 50, Stratford 0
Fairview 53, Thomas Fay Custer 13
Fort Gibson 58, Stilwell 8
Gore 61, Central Sallisaw 6
Harrah 21, John Marshall 6
Hartshorne 34, Valliant 0
Haskell 32, Morris 7
Hobart 21, Carnegie 8
Hominy 47, Caney Valley 14
Hooker 22, Sayre 7
Jones 29, Chandler 26
Keys (Park Hill) 26, Pocola 19
Lawton 65, OKC Northwest 12
Lexington 34, Holdenville 28
Lincoln Christian 68, Locust Grove 19
McAlester 62, Tulsa East Central 6
Metro Christian 44, Henryetta 0
Midwest City 47, OKC U.S. Grant 8
Millwood 26, Kellyville 6
Minco 50, Cordell 12
Mooreland 40, Burns Flat-Dill City 6
Mounds 51, Wewoka 13
Muldrow 27, Sallisaw 6
Mustang 54, Southmoore 0
Oaks 56, Wilson 6
Oklahoma Union 56, Wyandotte 8
Oologah 20, Skiatook 0
Pawhuska 62, Fairland 12
Perry 39, Blackwell 0
Piedmont 70, Guymon 6
Plainview 42, Dickson 8
Porter Consolidated 41, Canadian 14
Poteau 51, McLain/TSST 6
Pryor 38, Glenpool 37
Ringling 48, Wynnewood 13
Sasakwa 58, Dustin 8
Seiling 22, Snyder 0
Sequoyah-Claremore 34, Salina 15
Stigler 41, Checotah 0
Strother 47, Depew 0
Timberlake 59, Welch 14
Tonkawa 25, Crescent 6
Vian 55, Roland 21
Vinita 52, Mannford 20
Wayne 54, Rush Springs 14
Webbers Falls 46, Watts 0
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 55, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Woodland 28, Pawnee 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
