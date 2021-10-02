Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bothell 16, Mount Si 10

Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 14

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 48, Ferris 0

Columbia River 21, R.A. Long 3

Cusick 52, Curlew 33

Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 0

Glacier Peak 49, Mariner 20

Granite Falls 48, Sultan 0

Kamiak 40, Jackson 6

Kennewick 42, Hanford 7

Lake Stevens 40, Snohomish 6

Lakes 62, Stadium 0

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Chewelah 0

Lynnwood 20, Shorecrest 18

Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Ferndale 15

Mount Vernon 48, Arlington 0

Mountain View 20, Kelso 17

Mt. Rainier 23, Auburn Mountainview 15

Neah Bay 72, Darrington 8

North Creek 41, Inglemoor 7

O'Dea 35, Seattle Prep 13

Okanogan 55, Brewster 13

Onalaska 36, Toledo 6

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 28, Morton/White Pass 6

Reardan 42, Kettle Falls 14

Riverside 24, Freeman 14

Skyview 35, Prairie 12

Squalicum 27, Sehome 0

Sunset, Ore. 39, Heritage 2

Winlock 64, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 12

Woodinville 24, Moses Lake 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

