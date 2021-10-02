Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Duncan 50, Cibecue 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Phoenix Valley Lutheran vs. Scottsdale Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Duncan 50, Cibecue 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Phoenix Valley Lutheran vs. Scottsdale Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Defensive end Clark has been dogged by hamstring problems this season. He did not play last week, either.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments