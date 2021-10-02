Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Duncan 50, Cibecue 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Phoenix Valley Lutheran vs. Scottsdale Christian, ccd.

