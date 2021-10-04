Nevada RB Taua, Kicker Talton named MWC players of week

Nevada running back Toa Taua has been named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week after he rushed for a season-high 124 yards on 12 carries to lead the Wolf Pack to their first road victory over Boise State since 1997.

The senior from Lompoc, California averaged 10.3 yards per carry and scored twice from 12 and 22 yards in Nevada’s 41-31 win at Boise on Saturday. He also caught seven passes for 44 yards.

Nevada kicker Brandon Talton also was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week. He made all four of his field goal attempts from 33, 37 and twice from 38 yards. The junior from Vacaville, California also made all three of his extra-point attempts.

Hawaii senior safety Khoury Bethley was named Defensive Player of the Week with a team-high nine tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in the Rainbow Warriors’ 27-24 upset victory over No. 18 Fresno State. His strip sack of the Bulldogs' quarterback with the game tied 24-24 set up the game-winning field goal.

His teammate, quarterback Brayden Schager, was named Freshman of the Week. He completed 11 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns to help Hawaii erase a 14-point deficit.