Boston will face New York in the AL wild-card game

New York Yankees (92-70, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (92-70, second in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 3.23 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 243 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +104, Yankees -121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Red Sox will face the Yankees in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Red Sox were 49-32 on their home turf in 2021.

The Yankees were 46-35 on the road in 2021.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 77 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 39 home runs and is slugging .536.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Josh Taylor: (back), Danny Santana: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (ankle), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).

Yankees: Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Luke Voit: (knee), DJ LeMahieu: (sports hernia).