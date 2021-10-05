Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Mora, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12
Annandale def. Mound Westonka, 25-10, 25-21, 25-14
Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-11, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12
Avail Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-5, 25-3, 26-24
Barnesville def. Sebeka, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Blaine def. North St. Paul, 25-19, 25-6, 25-12
Bloomington Jefferson def. Chanhassen, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
Breckenridge def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
Chaska def. St. Louis Park, 25-5, 25-10, 25-10
Cloquet def. Hibbing, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Dassel-Cokato def. Holy Family Catholic, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11
Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
Foley def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-5, 25-17
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Medford, 25-19, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17
Legacy Christian def. Princeton, 25-11, 26-24, 25-19
Liberty Classical def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-6, 25-6, 25-22
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-6, 25-5, 25-10
Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 27-25, 25-12, 25-17
Math and Science Academy def. Hmong Academy, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-13
Minnetonka def. Edina, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15
Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
Nicollet def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24
Osakis def. Swanville, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10
Prior Lake def. Farmington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
Providence Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10
Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10
Sibley East def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-14, 28-26
Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 25-11, 25-14, 28-26
Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 26-24, 25-18, 25-12
Bigfork Invite=
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Laporte, 26-24, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
