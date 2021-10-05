Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Mora, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12

Annandale def. Mound Westonka, 25-10, 25-21, 25-14

Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-11, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12

Avail Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-5, 25-3, 26-24

Barnesville def. Sebeka, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Blaine def. North St. Paul, 25-19, 25-6, 25-12

Bloomington Jefferson def. Chanhassen, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15

Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14

Breckenridge def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

Chaska def. St. Louis Park, 25-5, 25-10, 25-10

Cloquet def. Hibbing, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Dassel-Cokato def. Holy Family Catholic, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11

Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

Foley def. Pierz, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-5, 25-17

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Medford, 25-19, 25-19, 14-25, 25-17

Legacy Christian def. Princeton, 25-11, 26-24, 25-19

Liberty Classical def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-6, 25-6, 25-22

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-6, 25-5, 25-10

Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 27-25, 25-12, 25-17

Math and Science Academy def. Hmong Academy, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-13

Minnetonka def. Edina, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15

Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

Nicollet def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24

Osakis def. Swanville, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10

Prior Lake def. Farmington, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

Providence Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10

Sibley East def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-14, 28-26

Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 25-11, 25-14, 28-26

Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 26-24, 25-18, 25-12

Bigfork Invite=

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Laporte, 26-24, 25-20

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

