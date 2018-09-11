Heim named conference soccer player of the week

SIUE sophomore goalkeeper Noah Heim has been announced as the Mid-American Conference men’s soccer Player of the Week following a pair of wins over the weekend.
Heim was perfect in goal for SIUE in two huge wins over Big Ten opponent Wisconsin Friday and No. 24 Grand Canyon on Sunday.
The native of Cambridge, Wisconsin, made two saves Friday against the Badgers and three saves Sunday against the Lopes. Heim also made several strong plays in goal, controlling the six-yard box allowing SIUE to maintain its perfect record at home. He has now gone 364 minutes, 54 seconds since being scored upon.
Heim even found his way onto the scoresheet Friday, picking up an assist on SIUE’s last goal against the Badgers.
Heim is the first SIUE player to earn outright Player of the Week honors in the MAC. Last season, the Cougars’ first in the league, Jorge Gonzalez earned co-Player of the Week honors.
SIUE (4-0-1) has won four straight games and all by shutout. The Cougars are home Saturday to entertain Loyola at Korte Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
