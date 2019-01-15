He’s back. Gifted Miami receiver Jeff Thomas said he’s returning to play for the Canes

At 7:27 p.m Tuesday, University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz tweeted a GIF of a swirling Hurricane.
Then, at 8:16 p.m., Diaz tweeted a GIF of the late musician Prince holding up four fingers — as in former UM No. 4 Jeff Thomas.
That is, formerly former No. 4.
Thomas, who was dismissed from the team on Nov. 21 by former coach Mark Richt, says he’s back.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Thomas posted on Instagram this message: “Tuff decision. But I have decided to keep playing Football and earning my Degree at The University of Miami. Huge Thanks to the University of Illinois for giving me the opportunity to accomplish my future dreams. Please with all do respect. Respect my decision, thanks! #GoIllin #GoCanes
Before Thomas’ announcement, his close friend and fellow UM receiver Mike Harley had posted on Twitter and Instagram a photograph of him standing next to Thomas during a football game.
The possibility of Thomas returning to the Hurricanes emerged last weekend when he removed all references to Illinois from his social media pages and conveyed interest to UM in returning to the school, multiple sources said. Last month Illinois, coached by Lovie Smith, announced that Thomas was transferring there.
But on Monday, The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois, spoke to Thomas, who told the reporter he was on his way to the Illinois campus. “I’m really excited to get started at Illinois,’’ he told The News-Gazette.
Thomas was asked by The News-Gazette if there were anything to the rumors that he was returning to Miami.
His response, as posted in Tuesday’s edition: “Not really. It was probably because of the social media post that I had deleted off Twitter and Instagram.’’
By 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Diaz had posted yet another tweet, this one a photograph of Jeff thomas running with the ball, as an FSU defender tried to tackle him. Diaz added emojs of three pairs of hands forming the U. #TNM
“TNM,’’ apparently is Diaz’s new slogan, as heard in a UM-produced video: “The New Miami.’’
After leaving UM, Thomas, from East St. Louis, apparently never enrolled at Illinois.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining but would be eligible to enter his name in the NFL Draft after next season.
One player on last year’s team said Thomas and UM parted ways partly because he was unhappy and partly because he was homesick. But he had a change of heart, and after discussions with Diaz, which were confirmed Monday during a WQAM interview with new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, Thomas was apparently welcomed back by the program.
When Thomas was dismissed Thanksgiving week from the team, coach Mark Richt said in a statement: “We have high standards for excellence, for conduct and for the commitment to team for all of the young men who wear our uniform, and we will not waver from those standards. We wish Jeff the very best as he moves forward in his journey.’’
A player previously said Thomas did not attend meetings the week he was dismissed, angering the staff. UM had benched him for the first two series of the previous weekend’s game Nov. 17 against Virginia Tech because UM wanted to hold him accountable for not taking care of business off the field.
Thomas arrived in Coral Gables as a top-50 national recruit, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and became an immediate contributor. As a freshman in 2017, Thomas played in 13 games, logging 17 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns. He followed it up with another strong sophomore campaign in 2018 — in 11 games, Thomas caught 35 passes for 563 yards and three touchdowns, plus a 19-yard run — but the Hurricanes booted him from the program before the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Thomas also had 10 kick returns in 2018 for 260 yards, a 26-yard average that would have been tied for seventh in the country if he had enough returns to qualify for the NCAA’s FBS leaderboard.
He also had nine punt returns for 221 yards and a touchdown, a 24.6-yard average that would have led the nation if he had enough returns to qualify.
Thomas said he was timed at 4.37 second in the 40-yard dash last year.
Whether Thomas ultimately pans out for the program remains to be seen. He has a history of controversial decisions.
Sports Illustrated reported that during his senior season, Thomas was “absent from a string of practices [and] held out of a game and must eventually win over his teammates, who voted on whether he should keep his roster spot. His coaches confide that their star is hard to reach, often hidden behind walls he’s built to protect himself from a harsh environment.’’
Comments