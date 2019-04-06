College Sports
Did referees get the call right on this play at end of Virginia-Auburn game? You decide
There were boos at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after Virginia beat Auburn 63-62 in the Final Four on Saturday.
Virginia’s Kyle Guy was fouled while attempting a three-pointer with less than a second to play. The Tigers led 62-60 at the time and Guy’s shot was off the mark, but Auburn’s Samir Doughty was whistled for the foul.
Guy then made all three foul shots to win the game.
Auburn had 0.6 seconds remaining to get off a shot but the Tigers didn’t get a good look at the basket.
Fans at the game were not happy about the call. What did you think? Here is the play:
