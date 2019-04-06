College Sports
Referees missed this pivotal double dribble on Virginia at the end of Final Four game
Auburn heads to locker room after heartbreaking Final Four loss
There will be plenty of talk about the call on Auburn’s Samir Doughty in the final second of Virginia’s 63-62 victory over the Tigers in the Final Four on Saturday night.
But the referees missed a double-dribble call on Virginia’s Ty Jerome in the final seconds.
Jerome clearly lost control of the ball, grabbed it and began dribbling again before being fouled by an Auburn player.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore broke down the missed call for viewers after Virginia’s victory.
Take a look:
Comments