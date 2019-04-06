Referees missed this pivotal double dribble on Virginia at the end of Final Four game

Auburn heads to locker room after heartbreaking Final Four loss The Auburn Tigers left the court after losing 63-62 to Virginia in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on April 6, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Auburn Tigers left the court after losing 63-62 to Virginia in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on April 6, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

There will be plenty of talk about the call on Auburn’s Samir Doughty in the final second of Virginia’s 63-62 victory over the Tigers in the Final Four on Saturday night.

But the referees missed a double-dribble call on Virginia’s Ty Jerome in the final seconds.

Jerome clearly lost control of the ball, grabbed it and began dribbling again before being fouled by an Auburn player.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore broke down the missed call for viewers after Virginia’s victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Take a look: