Virginia players recall Chalmers’ 3 on eve of title game: ‘I was supposed to be asleep’

Time marches on, so it’s only logical that players in this Final Four had a bedtime when Kansas hoisted the NCAA championship trophy 11 years ago.

Virginia’s Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy were asked Sunday what title game they remembered while growing up. Both referenced the Jayhawks’ 75-68 overtime victory over Memphis in 2008, made possible by Mario Chalmers’ game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds.

“I vividly remember watching Mario Chalmers hitting that shot,” said Jerome, a junior. “I remember I was supposed to be asleep and my mom coming in my room and telling me to shut the TV off because it was a 9 o’clock game Eastern time, and I was trying to stay up and watch it.”

Guy chimed in next.

“Yeah, I, obviously, listened to my parents more,” he said. “I was asleep when Mario Chalmers hit the shot.”