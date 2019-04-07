With Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens the grad transfer market has been good for Texas Tech

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Tariq Owens #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 30, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

Texas Tech’s lowly preseason perception was shaped by the losses of top players Keenan Evans and Zhaire Smith.

A total of five seniors had moved on. But Red Raiders coach Chris Beard knew better. This wouldn’t be a team lacking talent or experience.

First, there was Jarrett Culver, who flashed star potential last year and went on to become Big 12 player of the year this season.

Also, two players made their debuts in a Tech uniform this season, graduate transfers Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens, and they have affirmed Beard’s roster composition approach he formed when taking the job three years ago.

The transfer culture of college basketball would allow Beard’s team to always have experience.

“We could always be old,” Beard said.

Other teams could be more talented, and Beard looked around the Big 12 coaching ranks and saw he was up against Bill Self, Bob Huggins, Lon Kruger among others who measure success in Final Fours. Outcoaching league foes would be difficult.

Now, Beard has joined the Final Four list and looks to match Self as the Big 12 coaches with a national championship. The Red Raiders meet Virginia on Monday in the NCAA championship game at 8:20 p.m., advancing with a semifinal victory against Michigan State.

Saturday’s outcome was shaped partly by the elder newcomers. Mooney scored a game-high 22 and provided a spark with three straight three-pointers in the second half.

Owens chipped in seven points and four rebounds, and his three blocks were instrumental in helping the Red Raiders deliver perhaps its best defensive effort of the year.

Tech is the third stop for both fifth-year players, and coaching moves played a role in their decisions.

Mooney, lightly recruited out of high school, spent one season at Air Force before transferring to South Dakota, where he became an All-Summit League guard averaging 18.7 points in 2017.

South Dakota coach Craig Smith left for Utah State after that season, and Mooney also decided to leave.

One reason Tech appealed to him was his recollection of Beard’s success in one season at Arkansas-Little Rock.

With a roster full of newcomers, Beard took the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament and a first-round upset of Purdue.

“When he was recruiting me, I knew he had experience with new guys and having success right away,” Mooney said.

But Mooney, the team’s third leading scorer at 11.3 points per game, also had to buy into defense like never before. In the first game this season, Mooney was pulled after about three minutes and had a conversation with assistant coach Mark Adams, the team’s defensive guru.

“He said, ‘You got any steals? Got any deflections? What have you done?’” Mooney said. “It was only a couple of minutes, but that’s what they expect from us.”

Mooney bought in and was named to the Big 12’s all-defensive team. So did the 6-10 Owens, who set a school record for block shots. He has 91 entering Monday’s game.

Owens started his college career at Tennessee but transferred to St. John’s after the Vols fired Donnie Tyndall. After two seasons in New York, Owens wanted a change of scenery. His visit to Tech occurred a week after the Red Raiders had lost to Villanova in the Elite Eight and he was sold.

“My first day, I saw everybody in the gym, working hard,” Owens said. “I wanted to be part of that.”

Owens averages 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, and like Mooney a veteran presence that has paid off in the program’s first Final Four run, and the first NCAA Tournament experience for both players.

“This is what I came here for,” Mooney said. “I’ve dreamed of this opportunity my whole life.”