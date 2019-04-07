College Sports

Dez Bryant offers $48,500 profit now. Would you sell your ticket?

Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver (23) celebrates after defeating Michigan State 61-51 in the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) celebrates after defeating Michigan State 61-51 in the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is a big believer in Texas Tech to win the national championship that he’s willing to back it up with some serious cash.

Bryant offered $50,000 to the gambler, who wagered $1,500 on 200-1 odds back in November that the Red Raiders would end up winning the national title this season. The payout on the longshot odds, if Texas Tech completes its tournament run with a victory over Virginia on Monday in Minnesota, is $300,000.

The bet was made through the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas, ESPN reported earlier this week.

The ticket then was put on PropSwap, which is like an eBay for gamblers, with an asking price of $65,000.

Bryant’s offer was $15,000 shy of that price and was subsequently turned down, which he posted on his Twitter account.

Most Las Vegas sportsbooks have Virginia as either a 1- or 1-1/2 point favorite in the title game.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
